Man, 32, arrested following stabbing on Franklin and Salem streets Sunday
WORCESTER — A 32-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing on Franklin and Salem streets Sunday, Worcester police confirmed.
The man was placed under arrest for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a knife.
No other information was immediately available.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man, 32, arrested following stabbing on Franklin and Salem streets Sunday