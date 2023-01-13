Man, 32, charged with assault of woman, 77, in Mililani burglary

Jan. 13—A 32-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a 77-year-old woman in a violent home burglary in Mililani.

Takson Krstoth was charged by felony information Wednesday with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault. His aggregate bail is set at $100,000.

Krstoth is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court Thursday.

First-degree burglary and first-degree assault are Class B felonies. Each offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Krstoth could face an extended term of imprisonment because the victim is over age 60.

The burglary occurred at a two-story home in the 95-400 block of Awiki Street at about 10:05 p.m. Monday.

Honolulu police said the woman went upstairs to check on a house alarm that went off. She then saw an unknown man in her residence.

When the woman retreated down the stairs, the intruder pushed her down the steps, police said. The man then stood over her and assaulted her, police added.

The victim ran outside to get help and the man locked himself in a bedroom.

Police responded and deployed a Taser to subdue Krstoth. Officers arrested him on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest.

The resident sustained a cervical fracture, orbital fractures and a wrist fracture in the assault, according to her daughter-in-law, Priscilla Omura.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is now at a rehabilitation facility. "She's still in a lot of pain," Omura said today. "She's doing a lot better than expected. She's ambulating with a walker."

Omura questioned Krstoth's bail amount for the burglary and assault charges. "Why is it so low? It was a very serious offense," she said. "We just hope he doesn't get out. We just hope he doesn't post bail."

In a separate case, Krstoth was previously convicted in the September 2011 stabbing death of T.J. "Tipuk" Mori at Mayor Wright Homes in Kalihi. Mori was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife following an argument with Krstoth, then 22.

He was convicted in 2014 of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, with credit for time served. Under the plea agreement, Krstoth was to serve a minimum of 15 years before being eligible for parole, according to court records.

He appealed his case to the Intermediate Court of Appeals which affirmed the circuit court's decision.

In 2017, the Hawaii Supreme Court vacated the conviction and sentence against Krstoth and sent the case back to lower court.

Krstoth was convicted of first-degree assault in the stabbing case and sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.

He was released in September 2021 after completing his sentence, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety said.