Man, 32, charged with murder after body found in burned Pearl City apartment

Feb. 12—A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another man whose body was found severely burned in an apartment fire in Pearl City.

Scott D. Deangelo was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and place to keep a firearm. His aggregate bail is set at $500, 000. The victim has been tentatively identified as Demond Cox, according to court documents.

Police responded to a call of an argument and structure fire at a fourth-floor unit of an apartment building at 906 Lehua Avenue Monday night. Upon arrival, officers saw large flames coming out of the unit.

Witnesses reportedly saw a man later identified as Deangelo jump from a window of the unit onto the sidewalk. According to a police affidavit, Deangelo held a pistol to his head and told witnesses to "get away " before he fled in a white Mazda sport utility vehicle.

After Honolulu firefighters extinguished the blaze, a burned body of a man was found in the kitchen. A knife with a three-inch blade was also seen near the body.

A Honolulu medical examiner determined an injury to the victim's neck was consistent with the knife recovered from the scene, the affidavit said.

Police said a neighbor said he heard sounds of a physical fight, someone "screaming in agony, " and several popping sounds that sounded similar to gunshots coming from the unit before the fire broke out. Another neighbor told police Deangelo frequented the victim's apartment.

Police located the white SUV Tuesday morning ditched along Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu. The vehicle was registered to Cox.

That afternoon, police located Deangelo in Laie with burns to his hand and cuts to his arms. Officers also recovered a loaded pistol from Deangelo's waist and 21 bullets from his pants pocket.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took Deangelo to a hospital for further treatment.