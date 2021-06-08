Man, 32, charged with murder in Wahiawa stabbing appears in court

Jun. 8—A 32-year-old man charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 69-year-old man in Wahiawa early Friday made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

John M. Dudoit appeared before Judge Sherri-Ann Iha via video teleconference from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge. His bail is set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred at a halfway house on Uluwehi Street at about 3 :15 a.m. Friday.

Court documents said a 38-year-old man heard screaming coming from another room. He went to check when he saw his housemate later identified as Dudoit near another housemate while holding a kitchen knife that appeared to have blood on it, police said.

Dudoit allegedly tried to stab the 38-year-old man who ran back to his room and called 911. He did not sustain any injuries.

Police said Dudoit then fled on foot.

The 69-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release his name pending notification of next of kin.

Police located Dudoit a short distance away and had what appeared to be blood on his right arm. While being detained, he said, "He was the one who was bothering me. I was just trying to protect myself. I'm sorry officers, " court document said.