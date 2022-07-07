Man, 32, fatally shot in backseat of car parked in front of his Queens home

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the backseat of a car parked in front of his Queens home, police said Thursday.

The victim was found mortally wounded in the car on Sutphin Blvd. near 121st Ave. in South Jamaica when police responded to a 911 call at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday

Shot once in the neck and once in the chest, he was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved, cops said. His name was not immediately released.

A 28-year-old man walked into the same hospital on his own with gunshot wounds to his body. Police were able to link him to the shooting scene but he did not provide them with any helpful information about what happened. He is in stable condition.

One 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene.

The dead man, police said, had 14 prior arrests, including one for attempted murder in 2017, plus others for selling and possessing drugs, assault and robbery.