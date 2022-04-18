Man, 32, fatally shot in Virginia Beach neighborhood

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in a Virginia Beach neighborhood Sunday, according to police.

Virginia Beach police were called to the 3300 block of Daytona Drive, located off Interstate 264 and South Plaza Trail, at 6:48 p.m. At the scene, officers found Alexander Meade, of Virginia Beach, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Meade was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They’re urging anyone with information to call 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

