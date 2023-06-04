Man, 32, shot to death in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH — A man was shot to death in Royal Palm Beach on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies found the 32-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Nottingham Road. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue drove the man to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators have not released the man's name, citing a 2018 state amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. The law allows crime victims and their families to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Teri Barbera, the agency's spokesperson, said multiple witnesses told detectives the shooter and victim knew one another. There is no threat to the community, she said.

The Sheriff's Office did not name the suspected shooter, who Barbera said has not yet been arrested. She promised to release more information as it becomes available.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

