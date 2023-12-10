Man, 32, shot and killed in South Loop, police say

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the South Loop neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

At about 9:16 p.m., police found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road. The Chicago Fire Department transported the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and police said they are investigating the shooting.

