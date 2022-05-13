Man, 32, shot in leg during clash on Queens street: police

A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a clash with two men on a leafy Queens street, police said Friday.

The victim was on 134th St. near 107th Ave. in South Richmond Hill just before 11 p.m. Thursday when two men confronted him, cops said.

One of the men pulled a weapon and shot him in the right leg.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

The two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a black Infiniti. No arrests have been made.