Man, 33, arrested after he allegedly sets fire to Makaha home with his family inside

Apr. 7—Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly set fire to a home while his family members were sleeping in Makaha early today.

Twelve units with 35 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire at 84-1001 Lahaina St. at about 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames emanating from the ground floor of a two-story residence, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Police said a man set the house on fire, went to a neighbor's home where he broke a window and "punched an elderly man in the face."

The suspect fled the scene and attempted to break into a car on the next street, police said.

The suspect's three family members were sleeping in the home at the time the fire broke out. All managed to safely escape the fire.

While crews conducted a search on the second floor, they rescued a Brindle pitbull, Bully, who suffered severe smoke inhalation exposure. Firefighters administered oxygen to the dog.

Crews brought the blaze under control just before 2 a.m. and extinguished it at 2:40 a.m.

Volunteers of the American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to displaced residents. The fire department also contacted the Hawaiian Humane Society to assist the dog.

A damage estimate to the structure and its contents has yet to be determined.

Police arrested the suspect in the area of Hana and Orange streets on suspicion of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Officers also arrested him for investigation of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.

Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital where he assaulted a police officer while in custody.

Star-Advertiser photographer Cindy Ellen Russell contributed to this report.