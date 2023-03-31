Man, 33, arrested in fatal Kauai hit-and-run

Mar. 31—Kauai police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with Sunday's hit-and-run that killed a 64-year-old pedestrian in Kapaa.

The pedestrian was identified as David Evans of Kapaa.

Police arrested the suspect of no local address Thursday morning on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, accidents involving death, inattention to driving and driving without a license.

He was in police custody as of Thursday night.

According to a police preliminary report, a lifted dark-colored Toyota Tacoma turned left onto Kukui Street from Kuhio Highway and struck Evans shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Evans was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene.