Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at Kapolei home improvement store

Oct. 20—Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man Wednesday afternoon for an alleged armed robbery at a home improvement store in Kapolei over the weekend.

At around 8 :15 p.m. Saturday, the suspect allegedly walked into the store and left with items that he did not purchase, police said.

When employees approached the man, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fled in a vehicle with some of the stolen items.

Just before 1 p.m.Wednesday, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.