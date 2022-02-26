Man, 33, charged with murder in killing of woman in Des Moines

A man was arrested early Saturday in what Des Moines police said was a domestic violence homicide.

Police said they arrested Clarence Reed, 33, shortly before 2 a.m. at the scene of the death in the 2700 block of S.W. 23rd St., a short distance southwest of Gray's Lake Park. He was charged with murder in the first degree.

Police said Des Moines Fire Department medics, called to the address, had found the dead woman, 35, with "obvious traumatic injuries." They did not release her name. There were no further details in the case.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. today, DMPD officers and DMFD medics responded to a medical call in the 2700 blk of SW 23rd St.

More: 2 charged with first-degree murder in August death of Des Moines man

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 35-yr-old female with obvious traumatic injuries. Officers detained 33-yr-old Clarence Reed

More: Iowa State Patrol blames reckless and distracted driving for 2021's increase in fatal crashes

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Murder charge filed against man in killing of woman in Des Moines