Man, 33, charged in sexual assault of woman, 71, in McCully

Jun. 29—Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old man with sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in McCully.

Bronson C. Baruz was charged with five counts of first-degree sex assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary. His aggregate bail is set at $250, 000.

The woman was inside her apartment on Philip Street when a man knocked on her door at about 7 p.m. on June 21. When she opened the door, the man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim was taken to the Sex Abuse Treatment Center at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Police arrested a suspect later identified as Baruz Friday on suspicion of sex assault and burglary.

He has a criminal record of one misdemeanor assault conviction and 11 petty misdemeanor convictions for criminal property damage, theft, drugs and liquor in public places.