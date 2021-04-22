Man, 33, faces molestation charges

Apr. 22—TIPTON — A Tipton County man was arrested on Wednesday for what police believe was his role in the molestation of a juvenile female last fall.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Tipton Circuit Court, Eric D. Cannon, 33, is facing two charges of child molesting-fondling or touching with a child under 14, both Level 4 felonies, and he has been placed on the county's pre-trial release program.

A no contact order has also been issued between Cannon and the juvenile female, court documents note.

Cannon's charges stem from several incidents that allegedly occurred at Cannon's Tipton County residence from September 2020 to October 2020, court documents indicate.

During her interview with authorities, the juvenile stated that Cannon would often fondle her breasts during those encounters, with the latest incident occurring on Oct. 23, 2020.

Cannon was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, and he has a pre-trial set for 10 a.m. June 23 in Tipton Circuit Court.