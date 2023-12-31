Man, 33, facing murder charge in Clinton shooting death

Dec. 31—CLINTON — A 33-year-old man is in the Clinton County Jail this morning accused of fatally shooting another.

Clinton Police arrested Marquis D. Winston on the charges of first-degree murder (Class A felony) and possession of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony), as well as a Scott County warrant for a parole violation. His bail is set at $1 million cash only.

According to a Clinton Police news release, officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 31 to an apartment at 2715 S. 18th St. where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton where he soon was pronounced dead as a result from his injuries.

Clinton Police, in collaboration with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation — Major Crime Unit, launched an ongoing investigation that led to Winston's arrest.

The victim's name is being withheld until family notification.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.

Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.p3tips.com.