Man, 33, fatally shot on East Harlem street, cops questioning man they caught fleeing scene

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the street in East Harlem early Thursday, possibly by a man cops caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

The victim was found shot in the chest on Second Ave. near E. 122nd St. when police responded to a 2:30 a.m. 911 call.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

A man running from the scene was chased and caught by cops and is being questioned. He has not been charged and police said it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories