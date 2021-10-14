Man, 33, fatally shot on East Harlem street, cops questioning man they caught fleeing scene

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the street in East Harlem early Thursday, possibly by a man cops caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

The victim was found shot in the chest on Second Ave. near E. 122nd St. when police responded to a 2:30 a.m. 911 call.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

A man running from the scene was chased and caught by cops and is being questioned. He has not been charged and police said it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting.