Man, 33, gunned down in early morning Brooklyn shooting: officials

A 33-year-old man was shot dead in front of a Brooklyn deli Wednesday, police said.

The victim was standing outside Ziggy Deli Grocery on the corner of Belmont Ave. and Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville when a gunman stepped out of a dark sedan and opened fire about 8:30 a.m., cops said.

After firing off several shots, the gunman got back into his car and drove off, witnesses told police.

When cops arrived, the victim was sprawled out on the sidewalk shot repeatedly in the chest. One bullet pierced a sign advertising Busch beer hanging in the deli’s glass door. “Crack One Open,” the ad reads.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were scouring the area Wednesday in the hopes of collecting surveillance footage that could help them identify the shooter or his getaway vehicle.