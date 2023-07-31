Man, 33, shot dead by State Patrol on I-94 in Minneapolis

A motorist was shot and killed by the Minnesota State Patrol following an early morning traffic stop Monday on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis.

Authorities have not released the name of the motorist, but a family member identified the man to the Star Tribune as Ricky Cobb II, 33, of Spring Lake Park.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed Cobb died Monday, and multiple sources confirmed he was shot by a state trooper.

Few details have been released about what led to the fatal shooting on westbound I-94 near 42nd Avenue N. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent personnel to the scene to investigate a "use of force" incident. The agency did not specifically say a shooting had happened. The State Patrol said it plans to release a more detailed statement early Monday afternoon.

The State Patrol finished outfitting all of its troopers in body cameras last May and are now required to activate them during most interactions with the public, including during traffic stops and crash investigations. Body cameras are supposed to automatically turn on if a trooper draws a Taser or service gun.

Troopers involved in Monday's stop did have them activated at the time of the shooting, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Events captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic management cameras unfolded about 2:15 a.m. on the right shoulder of the freeway about a two miles north of downtown Minneapolis. Though video is dark, it appeared troopers were conducting a traffic stop near the Dowling Avenue exit.

At one point, the stopped motorist drove away from the scene and at least two troopers are seen running back to their squads, video shows.

According to emergency dispatch audio, a trooper is heard saying "vehicle took off" and "shots fired" over dispatch audio. The trooper is given permission to pursue, according to the recording. Two minutes later, troopers called for medics, reporting three gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Cobb reportedly died at the scene.

MnDOT video showed at least two squad cars had surrounded the fleeing vehicle, a gray sedan, and had it boxed in against the center concrete median near 42nd Avenue N.

Minneapolis police officers also arrived at the scene. A fire truck and an ambulance also responded, the video shows.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down from I-394 to 49th Avenue for about seven hours as law enforcement and BCA agents investigated. State forensic analysts combed the median and adjacent right-of-way with a police canine for bullet casings into the morning rush hour.

The lanes reopened about 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.