Man, 33, ‘stabbed three people days before killing charity worker in Brixton’

A MAN accused of stabbing a devout Christian to death had allegedly slashed three people in separate street attacks just two days earlier, a court heard.

Mohamed Nur appeared in court on Friday accused of killing Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, a 31-year-old charity founder, as she walked through Brixton, south London, on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has also been charged with attacking three people with a bladed weapon last Saturday in separate incidents also in the Brixton area.

Two women and a man received slash wounds in three incidents in the space of less than an hour, not far from where Ms Dogbey was killed.

It is understood she had been on her way to a birthday celebration at the flat where she lives with her mother, father, brother and sister, and was just 300 yards from home when she was killed.

It is also believed she had been on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked from behind.

Mr Nur, who lives in Vauxhall, south London, was arrested earlier this week and charged on Friday morning with murder, three counts of GBH with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Croydon magistrates’ court was told Mr Nur was arrested on May 2 and was allegedly in possession of a makeshift weapon constructed from a piece of glass.

According to the charges, Mr Nur is suspected of being armed with a pair of scissors on the day he allegedly murdered Ms Dogbey.

It is alleged he had an “offensive weapon, namely a made bladed article – two silver bladed items with blue cloth and rubber band wrapped around it, believed to be an open pair of scissors”.

He appeared in the dock at Croydon magistrates’ court wearing a blue jumper and tracksuit bottoms.

Mr Nur spoke only to confirm his name, age and date of birth and to ask which prison he would be taken to. No pleas were entered to the charges and there was no application for bail.

District Judge Polly Gledhill told the defendant that the allegations were too serious to be heard at a magistrates’ court and remanded him in custody.

'Not entitled to bail'

She said: “Mr Nur faces an indictable only offence, the nature of the offence he is facing means he is not entitled to bail. Mr Nur, your cases can only be dealt with in crown court due to the severity of the allegations. Until that hearing I am remanding you in custody.”

Tom Gregson, representing the defendant, told the judge that psychiatric issues will be dealt with in the case. Mr Nur was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey next week.

Ms Dogbey, a devout Christian, had founded a sickle cell disease charity called the Odette Foundation.

In a tribute, her family said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of our daughter. She hasn’t got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn’t hurt a fly. Johanita was a smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone.

"We can’t believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can’t imagine who would do this to her. Our hearts are completely broken and we will not understand why someone would take our beautiful girl away from us. She will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did.”

