Man, 34, arrested after he allegedly stabs 2 men in Ala Moana area

Feb. 25—Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of two men in the Ala Moana area Friday.

The alleged assault occurred in the 1300 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 3 :30 to 3 :45 a.m. Friday.

Police said two men were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation when the suspect used a sharp-edged instrument and stabbed the victim, 29, numerous times in his upper body.

Another man, 24, was stabbed in the ankle by the suspect, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said the 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital and expected to recover from his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.