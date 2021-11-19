Man, 34, arrested in attempted murder case involving 2 men shot at Honolulu parking lot

Nov. 19—Honolulu police today arrested a 34-year-old man who they believe is a suspect of an attempted murder case involving two men who were shot in a Honolulu parking lot.

On Nov. 8 the Honolulu Police Department responded to. The 39-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the 41-year-old was treated and released from a hospital.

That morning, in the parking lot of an illegal establishment, an argument broke out between two groups of people, and one of the males involved pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, according to police.

HPD reported that a suspect was identified and arrested at around 12 :20 p.m. today. The case includes a first-degree attempted murder offense, two second-degree attempted murder offenses and several firearms-related offenses.