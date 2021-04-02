Man, 34, charged in Ala Moana area robbery

Axios

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) communications director Luke Ball resigned on Friday amid a growing scandal over alleged sexual misconduct, per two sources who spoke with Axios. The resignation was first reported by NBC News.Why it matters: Gaetz is under a federal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman denies the allegation and says he is a victim of political extortion."The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios' Jonathan Swan in an interview earlier this week. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."Yes, but: CNN also reported on Thursday that Gaetz faces a probe into whether any campaign cash was used to pay for girls or women to travel with him. Axios' Alayna Treene reported also earlier this week — before news of the investigation into Gaetz broke — that the 38-year-old representative is considering retirement from Congress in order to become a media personality. Axios has sent a request for comment to Ball, as well as Gaetz's office.