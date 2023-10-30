Man, 34, charged after critically injuring victim in Lee, shootout in Charlotte

A shooting in Lee County on Sunday crossed county lines and ended in a shootout that led to the suspect's arrest, authorities say.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that Daniel Dunn, 34, traveled to Lee County from his Port Charlotte home, armed with a rifle, and broke into a home, shooting the victim before he returned to his residence.

Authorities said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Lee County detectives tracked Dunn's vehicle from Lee County to his home on Mandy Street.

Both sheriff's offices partnered in an attempt to detain Dunn, who had barricaded himself in his home.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said, staff from both sheriff's offices, including SWAT personnel responded to the scene.

Dunn barricaded himself for hours before he began shooting at deputies. Some of those shots hit an armored vehicle with a member of the Lee County Sheriff's Office inside.

Charlotte County deputies returned fire, hitting Dunn, who was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers for treatment.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said none of its members discharged a firearm during this incident.

Dunn is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary stemming from the initial incident, which happened on Third Street, in Fort Myers.

Jail records indicate Dunn remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $1,500,000 bond.

He's next due in court Nov. 27 for his arraignment.

