Man, 34, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara at clinic

Feb. 16—A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the January shooting death of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu.

Eric H. Thompson is expected to make his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony.

Police arrested Thompson at 6 :10 p.m. in Wailupe Monday and released him three hours later after he posted $1 million aggregate bail.

According to court documents, Thompson's wife and Tokuhara had an affair in 2021, and Thompson's wife ended the relationship with Tokuhara after her husband found out.

On Jan. 13, Tokuhara's mother found her son fatally shot in his clinic, Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare, on Waipahu Depot Street.

A Honolulu medical examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was classified as a homicide, court documents said.

According to a police affidavit, detectives recovered a text conversation between Tokuhara and Thompson's wife about their relationship from mid-May to July 2021. The woman told Tokuhara in July that they have to end their relationship after her husband found out.

Court documents show police recovered surveillance video from businesses in Waipahu and near Thompson's residence in East Honolulu in their investigation.

On Feb. 1, police executed a search warrant at Thompson's home and recovered 12 firearms registered to him. Two additional firearms that were recovered from the residence are not registered in Hawaii.

Thompson, a University of Hawaii and Kalani High School graduate, founded Island Bath Works, a company that specializes in tub conversion systems for kupuna to help with bathroom accessibility needs, according to the company website.