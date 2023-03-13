LANSING −A man faces six felony counts stemming from a shooting in a south Lansing neighborhood last week.

A judge set a $100,000 cash bond for Jessen Ayers, 34, during an arraignment hearing Friday in 54A District Court, court records indicate. Ayers asked for a court-appointed attorney.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Maplewood Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to a hospital and remained in stable condition on Monday, Lansing police said in a news release.

The arrest happened after police shut down a portion of West Malcolm X Street and staged for hours outside a house.

Ayers was not inside the house when police went inside; he turned himself into police, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said Monday.

Ayers is charged with firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapons, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records say.

A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is tentatively set for March 31.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man, 34, charged in shooting last week on Maplewood Ave. in Lansing