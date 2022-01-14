Man, 34, ends up in jail after shooting, car crash in Wichita, police say

A 34-year-old man suspected in a south Wichita shooting was arrested as he ran toward the Sedgwick County Jail after another man was shot in the leg on Wednesday night, police said.

Earlier, around 6 p.m., police had been called to a home in the 1800 block of South Greenwood, where they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital and has since been released, police said.

Police gave this account of the shooting:

Two men got into an argument inside the home. One then went into the back yard and fired a gun twice. The other man confronted him outside and was shot in the leg

The man who fired the shot then forced the other man into his own vehicle, police said. After a struggle, two more shots were fired. The injured man was able to grab the gun and run back inside the home.

The shooter fled the home in the man’s car before police arrived.

The stolen car crashed near 2nd Street and Topeka Avenue, according to 911 calls. The vehicle then continued toward Central and Main, near the Sedgwick County Jail. The driver left the vehicle and ran toward the jail, police said.

Nathaniel Kester was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, police said.