Man, 34, found dead in south Wichita alley; may have been run over by vehicle: police
Wichita police are investigating after finding a 34-year-old man dead in an alley Sunday morning in south Wichita, spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.
Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of S. Spruce regarding a “dead body found,” Rebolledo said.
Rebolledo said police think the man may have been involved in an accident.
“The investigation revealed that the 34-year-male was possibly run over by a vehicle,” Rebolledo said in the release.
The name of the man has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.