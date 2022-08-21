Man, 34, found dead in south Wichita alley; may have been run over by vehicle: police

Wichita police are investigating after finding a 34-year-old man dead in an alley Sunday morning in south Wichita, spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of S. Spruce regarding a “dead body found,” Rebolledo said.

Rebolledo said police think the man may have been involved in an accident.

“The investigation revealed that the 34-year-male was possibly run over by a vehicle,” Rebolledo said in the release.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.