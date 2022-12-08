Man, 34, indicted in Ewa Beach shooting death

Dec. 8—An Oahu grand jury today indicted a 34-year-old Ewa Beach man on one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Phillip Huth.

In addition to the murder charge, Patrick M. Tuputala was also indicted on two firearms charges, namely place to keep pistol or revolver and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

The Dec. 1 shooting occurred at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Palm Villas townhouse complex in Ewa Beach.

Huth, the property manager of the complex, was seen on his golf cart having a conversation with a man who had gotten out a gray vehicle. Three gunshots were heard. Neighbors identified the vehicle as belonging to Tuputala.

The grand jury set bail at $1 million.

The bench warrant shows Tuputala lived at Unit 32D in the complex, located at 91-1289 Puamaeole St.

Tuputala's girlfriend, Kasey Todt, also identified him and noted that he regularly drives their children to school in the vehicle, a Kia Rio.

She told police he called her and said, "I shot Phil," and that he had been depressed and had anxiety for the last few months.

She thought he was joking, but only realized he was serious after seeing social media posts about the shooting.

Tuputala turned himself in to the Sheriff Division at Keawe Street at 7:30 p.m. the same day. Police arrested him there at 8:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.