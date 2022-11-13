Man, 34, killed in Brooklyn drive-by shooting

A 34-year-old man was killed in a Brooklyn drive-by shooting, police said Sunday.

A witness saw the shooter open fire from a black Jeep at Hendrix St. and New Lots Ave. in East New York about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The victim was shot once in the chest and the Jeep driver sped off, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved.

Cops have not yet released the victim’s name and have made no arrests.