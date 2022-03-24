Man, 34, shot and fatally wounded at Northside Drive apartment complex in north Macon

A 34-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded late Wednesday at Park at Northside apartments on Northside Drive in Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement early Thursday.

As of daybreak, officials were still trying to reach the victim’s family.

The shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m. at the apartments at 3876 Northside Drive. Further details were not immediately available.

“It was reported that a 34-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the front entrance,” the sheriff’s statement said, adding that the victim later died at a local hospital.

The man’s death was the county’s 14th homicide of 2022 — 12 of which have been the result of gunshot wounds. Six of the 14 slayings happened in January, five were in February and Wednesday night’s was the third this month. There were 54 homicides countywide last year.