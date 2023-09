Sep. 28—A 35-year-old man was arrested this morning after he threatened an 18-year-old man in Ewa Beach.

Police said that the two were involved in an argument at about 10:15 a.m. when the older man threatened the younger man with a dangerous instrument.

Police said the suspect was found and arrested about a half hour later on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.