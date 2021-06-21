Man, 35, in critical condition following Father's Day shooting in Dover

Jun. 21—DOVER — A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a family gathering Sunday afternoon at a New Rochester Road home, police said.

The Father's Day shooting took place about 3:30 p.m., police said. Police said the victim was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and then to Boston Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The shooting was at 42 New Rochester Road.

"All of those involved in the incident have been identified and there is no threat to the public," Dover police said in a statement. "At this time, no charges have been filed."

Anyone with information about the matter can call Dover police at 742-4646.

Strafford County prosecutors are part of the investigation, police said.