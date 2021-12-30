Man, 35, dies after shooting at Lewisville bar Thursday morning, police say

A 35-year-old man died after an early Thursday morning shooting at a Lewisville bar.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Chill Bar and Grill, located at 2513 I-35E SB Frontage Road. Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

“Upon arrival, [Lewisville officers] had to break up a large fight with the assistance of Carrollton Police Department,” police said in a news release. “One man was found in the outdoor seating area with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Medical City Lewisville hospital.”

The man succumbed to his injuries and was later identified as Viron Prescott Ellison, 35, of Sachse, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses told police that the shooter left the scene immediately in a silver vehicle. Police were unable to provide further detail on the suspect after witness descriptions were “too vague,” they said.

“As of right now, we do not have a motive for the shooting or know of any connection between the shooter and the victim,” police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.