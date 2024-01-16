Man, 35, dies after shooting south of downtown Wichita

A 35-year-old man died after a shooting south of downtown Wichita on Tuesday.

Wichita police officers responded at 5:12 a.m. to a check shots call in the 1000 block of South Market Street but found no one and no signs of a shooting, WPD spokesperson Andrew Ford said in a news release.

Ten minutes later, officers responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of South Market Street. They found a 35-year-old man on the street who had been shot in his lower body, according to Ford.

The man was taken by Sedgwick County EMS to a hospital in critical condition at 5:39 a.m. He died from his injuries at 6 a.m., Ford said.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

“The investigation remains active,” Ford said. “Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Wichita police are also asking those who live in the area where the shooting happened and have surveillance cameras to contact WPD detectives.