Man, 35, faces murder charge after machete attack at West Palm Beach apartment complex

WEST PALM BEACH — A 35-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a murder charge after police alleged that he attacked an older man with a machete Thursday night.

Authorities booked Elias Armando Calderon into the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday morning on one count of first-degree premeditated murder.

City police did not disclose the name of the man who died, citing a state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marys' Law. The amendment allows crime victims or their relatives to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

Investigators say Calderon hit and stabbed the other man with a machete during a confrontation at about 9:30 p.m. at the Saddlebrook Apartments located at Caribbean Boulevard and Haverhill Road.

Officers found the 68-year-old man lying on the ground near the entrance to the complex. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced him dead.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

According to a police statement released Friday, officers responding to the apartment complex spotted Calderon carrying a machete. Calderon ran, but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. As he was being detained, he spontaneously admitted to killing the older man, police said.

Police did not indicate a motive for the attack.

