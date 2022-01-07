Man, 35, fatally shot in Bronx NYCHA apartment hallway

In this article:

A man was fatally shot in the hallway of a Bronx public housing apartment Thursday night, police said.

Police found Jose Garcia, 35, with bullet wounds in his torso just before 6:45 p.m. on the ninth floor of a building in the Monterey/Twin Parks Houses, A New York City Housing Authority development on E.181st St. at Lafontaine Ave. in Belmont.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Garcia lived in Mt. Eden, less than a mile away.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.