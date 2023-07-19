Man, 35, fatally shot in head during clash on Bronx street

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Bronx street, police said Wednesday.

Anthony “Wolfie” Gonzalez got into an argument with his killer on Gleason Ave. near St. Lawrence Ave. about 10:30 p.m. July 11, cops said.

The killer pulled a gun and shot Gonzalez in the head as the quarrel escalated, police said.

Medics rushed Gonzales to Jacobi Medical Center where he died two days later. He was just around the corner from his home when he was shot.

The gunman ran off and remains on the loose.

Relative Sandy Gonzalez, who organized a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, said Anthony “was the victim of a senseless act of violence behind the gun of a coward.”

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has collected $4,300 in donations.

“He leaves behind a brokenhearted daughter, mother, sister, brothers and close friends considered family,” she wrote. “He was too good for this world. Anthony has always been our go to, our confidant, our heart, our wolfpack leader, our hero and one of the greatest men we have ever known.”