A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the head early Tuesday while sitting in a Nissan Altima, police said.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of the car on Sutphin Bvld. near Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica when he was shot in the head about 2:50 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.