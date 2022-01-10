Man, 35, fatally shot sitting in car on Bronx street, three people who fled in SUV taken into custody

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a car on a Bronx street — and three people who fled in a Jeep Cherokee have been taken into custody, police said Monday.

The victim was sitting inside a Honda Accord on Walton Ave. near E. 164th St. when the Cherokee pulled up next to him about 10:50 p.m. Sunday and shots were fired, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter fired from inside the Cherokee or got out first.

Medics rushed the victim, struck in the chest, to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

A short time later, police spotted the Cherokee less than a mile way on Walton Ave. at E. 151st St.

Cops took the three people they found in the SUV into custody for questioning. No charges were immediately filed but police recovered a Ruger handgun from the vehicle.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, had 12 arrests on his record and was on parole for a weapons conviction, police said.