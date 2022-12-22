Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night

VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County.

Authorities say police responded about 10:21 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Landis Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots and found Workman’s body. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland police Detective Chris Fixler at (856) 460-0806 or county Detective Harvey Calixto at (856) 207-2999.

Anonymous tips may be submitted online as well at CCPO.TIPS.

