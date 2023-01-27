Man, 35, indicted in Pahoa armed robbery

Jan. 27—A Hilo grand jury returned an indictment against a 35-year-old man, charging him in connection with the alleged armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Pahoa.

The grand jury indicted Rancey S. K. Lee Thursday with first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree criminal trespassing. His bail is set at $40,000.

Lee is currently being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at McDonald's at Puna Kai Shopping Center shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Employees told police a man wearing a face mask walked into the restaurant near the kitchen and drive-thru window and demanded money while holding a screwdriver in his left hand and a wrench in his right hand, Hawaii police said in court documents.

Employees screamed and attempted to run away from the suspect.

Police said the suspect ran out of the fast food restaurant with no money taken from the establishment. No injuries were reported.

Police located the suspect, identified as Lee, walking on Pahoa Village Road and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

Officers found a pair of scissors and a wrench in his possession at the time of his arrest.