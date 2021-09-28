Man, 35, sentenced for fatally shooting woman in St. Paul last year

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A 35-year-old man has been given a sentence topping 11 years for fatally shooting a woman in St. Paul while he was on probation for a weapons offense.

Antoine L. Powell, of St. Paul, was sentenced Monday before Ramsey County District Judge Shawn Bartsh after having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Sept. 3, 2020, that killed Anna Marie Wagener, 41, of St. Paul, and severely wounded another woman.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Powell will serve about 6⅔ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Powell was on probation at the time of the shootings for a weapons offense in 2014 out of Hennepin County. Court records also show that he has three convictions in Minnesota for drugs, three for bringing drugs or alcohol into jail, and one each for assault and credit card fraud.

Neither police nor prosecutors have offered a motive behind Wagener's death. Investigators said at the time that they believed that Powell and Wagener knew each other.

Police officers arrived at Arcade Street and E. Cook Avenue shortly before 3:40 a.m. and saw Wagener with gunshot wounds to her chest and leg. She died at the scene. An autopsy found that she had been shot six times.

The officers learned that missing were her cellphone and her handgun. She had recently obtained a government-issued permit to carry a firearm and the gun "because the area where she lived wasn't safe," the charging document read.

Surveillance video from the area showed Wagener pulling out a handgun from her waistband, then walking out of view. Police squads arrived 10 minutes later.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen warns delay in raising debt limit will slow economy

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is sounding an urgent call for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit, a day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill that would have done so. Yellen is testifying Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing to update Congress on the impact of the vast financial support programs the government enacted after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, Yellen warned, “the full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession."

  • GSK to develop longer-acting therapy for HIV with Japan's Shionogi

    The British firm said https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/viiv-healthcare-announces-exclusive-license-agreement-with-shionogi-to-develop-third-generation-hiv-integrase-inhibitor-with-potential-for-ultra-long-acting-dosing-intervals it would pay Shionogi 20 million pounds ($27.36 million) upfront, with an additional 15 million pounds payable on completion of development milestones for the therapy S-365598, adding that human trials are expected by 2023. GSK's ViiV Healthcare unit, in which Shionogi and Pfizer hold small stakes, will work with the Japanese drugmaker on the experimental treatment which prevents the HIV virus from duplicating by blocking an enzyme released by it.

  • China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal

    China faces mounting pressure to ramp up coal imports and ensure supplies to keep lights on, factories open and water flowing as a severe power crunch roils the northeastern industrial heartland. With electricity shortages sparked by coal shortages crippling large sections of industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • Video shows Gideon's Army employee toting 'AK-47 style weapon' in middle of shoot-out

    What was an employee of a non-violence group doing in the middle of a shoot-out in North Nashville with an "AK-47 style" weapon?

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

    A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • 11 people charged in hazing death of Virginia college student Adam Oakes

    Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, was found dead earlier this year at an off-campus house following a fraternity party.

  • Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested

    The body of a two-year-old who went missing in Baton Rouge on Friday was recovered in Mississippi and her stepfather […] The post Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Student in deadly Las Vegas crash identified

    Monday, the Clark County coroner's office identified the teen killed as 16-year-old Liam Gillogly.

  • Police were told that Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before stopping the couple in Utah, dispatch records say, but still labeled her the aggressor

    Dispatch records say police were told that Brian Laundrie had been seen hitting Gabby Petito on August 12 - but they labeled her as the aggressor.

  • A woman who was charged with arson in connection to a California wildfire that has burned 10,000 acres said she was boiling water that had bear urine in it, officials say

    The 30-year-old woman told authorities she tried to filter the bear urine with a tea bag and when that didn't work she tried to boil it.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”