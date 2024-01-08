Man, 35, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA complex

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the lobby of a Brooklyn housing project, police said Monday.

Richard Reed was shot in the chest in the lobby of a Farragut Houses building on Sands St. near Navy St. near Downtown Brooklyn about 10 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Medics rushed Reed to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but he could not be saved. He lived in a Farragut Houses building around the corner from the one he was shot in.

The killer, who was wearing a mask, green jacket and black pants, ran off and has not been caught.

Cops recovered two shell casings from the scene.

In October 2022, a 37-year-old man was shot in front of the same Farragut building by a gunman who died a short time later after going into cardiac arrest when police arrested him. That shooting victim survived.