Man, 36, arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 with knife in downtown Honolulu

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 13—Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old homeless man on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two men with a knife in an unprovoked attack in downtown Honolulu.

The assault occurred at about 10 :05 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Walk and N. Kukui Street.

Police said the suspect attacked a 56-year-old man with a knife, resulting in puncture wounds to his upper torso. The suspect also attacked a 68-year-old man, causing a minor laceration to his upper body.

The suspect left the scene but returned more than an hour later where police arrested him on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed man crawled over counter to rob Tarrant County store near Burleson

    Tarrant County investigators need help to find the armed robber from an April 9 holdup.

  • Protests erupt after police fatally shoot Black man in traffic stop near Minneapolis

    Crowds confronted police Sunday after an officer shot a man who died about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Celestica (CLS) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Is Ingredion (INGR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • REPYY or E: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    REPYY vs. E: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • This Young Fragrance House’s Perfumes, Rich With Floral Notes, Are Made Entirely by Hand in San Antonio

    The independent brand produces everything out of its San Antonio headquarters.

  • This is Why BancorpSouth (BXS) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does BancorpSouth (BXS) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

    President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely. U.S. officials provided details on Biden's decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement.

  • Biden warns Putin against Ukraine aggression, invites him to a summit meeting

    President Biden warned Putin, whom he recently acknowledged as a "killer," about Russia's aggression in Ukraine and suggested they meet in the next three months.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Minnesota mayor pleads with residents to "stay home" amid protests

    "We're going to make sure that we get to the bottom of this case. We're going to make sure that justice is done," Elliott said on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday.

  • Everything to Know About Daunte Wright, the 20-Year-Old Killed at a Traffic Stop

    Plus, what you can do now to help his family and those protesting for justice.

  • Louisiana woman charged with pocketing $1.2m bank error in her favor

    Kelyn Spadoni arrested after pocketing $1.2m deposited in errorSpadoni bought house and car with money from brokerage firm Kelyn Spadoni was arrested last week but after going directly to jail was released on a $150,000 bond. Photograph: Huw Jones / Alamy/Alamy A Louisiana woman experienced what for many would have been a dream come true: Over $1.2m randomly appeared in her bank account one day in February. Kelyn Spadoni used the fast-acting skills she developed as a 911 dispatcher and quickly purchased a house and a car within a day of the money appearing in her account. Now Spadoni’s brokerage firm, Charles Schwab, wants the money back, arguing the cash was put into her account accidentally, the result of a software glitch. The company said it meant to transfer $82.56 into Spadoni’s account with Fidelity Brokerage Services. Instead, they ended up transferring $1,205,619. Charles Schwab is taking Spadoni to court for refusing to return the money to the company saying that Spadoni signed their client contract that says clients must return an overpayment of funds in full. The company says Spadoni ignored multiple calls, texts and emails from the company requesting the money’s return. The brokerage firm went to the local sheriff’s office to file a criminal complaint against Schwab. Spadoni was arrested on 7 April for theft greater than $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, the sheriff’s office announced. Spadoni is currently out on a $150,000 bond, according to the New York Times, and has also been fired from her job as a dispatcher. “She has no legal claim to that money even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error,” captain Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Jefferson parish sheriff’s Office, told local news site Nola.com. The sheriff’s office, through an investigation, determined that Spadoni used some of the money to buy a new house and car, specifically a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sports utility vehicle, which can cost up to $70,000. Rivarde said that their office and Charles Schwab were able to reclaim all but a quarter of the money. While accidental bank transfers are extremely rare, they can happen. In 2015, a teen in Georgia who was mistakenly wired $30,000 by his bank was sentenced to 10 years on probation for spending the money on a BMW.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years is a Vegas heist with Dave Bautista squaring off against an undead tiger

    Zack Snyder directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming zombie film for Netflix, which will be part of a larger universe. It debuts on May 21.

  • Baseball camp requires kids 12 and up to get COVID vaccine. But they’re not eligible

    “It’s like asking to bring a unicorn to the game.”

  • Canada talking to J&J about vaccine setback as PM frets over variants

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Tuesday it was talking to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) about reports its COVID-19 vaccine might cause rare blood clots, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a surge in dangerous variants could threaten progress made so far. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the vaccine made by J&J's Janssen unit for at least a few days after six women under 50 given the shot developed clots. Health Canada, the federal health ministry, said it was working with the manufacturer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other international regulators.

  • NTSB: Pilot error likely caused vintage bomber's fatal crash

    Pilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and wounded six others, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday. It cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor. The four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber with 13 people aboard crashed at Bradley International Airport, north of Hartford, during a traveling vintage aircraft show on Oct. 2, 2019.

  • Judge’s ruling spells trouble for Missouri pension’s lawsuit against Canadian firm

    MOSERS, which pays benefits to 51,000 retirees from Missouri government, sued Catalyst Capital Group last year, accusing the firm of mishandling its investments.

  • 18 details you probably missed in 'The Breakfast Club'

    The John Hughes film is a cult classic, but even superfans of the 1980s flick may have missed these hidden details and background gems.

  • Astros pitcher threw a 51 mph eephus pitch while getting hammered by the Tigers, and his outing got worse

    Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke didn't quite have it on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, so he mixed things up with a 51-mph curve ball.