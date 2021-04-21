Man, 36, arrested in connection with death of woman in Roseville mobile home fire

Apr. 20—A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found Monday in a Roseville mobile home after a fire, police said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy was conducted, they said.

Police said they have arrested a 36-year-old Westland man known to the victim.

He is being held at the Macomb County Jail awaiting charges.

In the meantime, officials said, investigators continue to gather evidence and plan to meet with prosecutors soon to submit their findings.

Firefighters were called at about 10 a.m. Monday to a fire at a home in the Leslie Mobile Home Community in the 25000 block of Gratiot and near 10 Mile, according to authorities.

After extinguishing the fire, they found the body in what was left of the residence.

