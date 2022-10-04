Man, 36, died of homicide on Big Island, forensic pathologist says

Oct. 4—Hawaii island police have identified the body discovered buried in Kau in July as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge of Mountain View.

Dodge was reported missing on July 7 after he was not seen or heard from for a couple of weeks.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section were alerted to a partially buried body in a remote area off of Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary on July 27, police said.

The body was exhumed from the shallow grave the next day.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy and ruled the manner of death as a homicide, police said. The exact cause of death is still under investigation as the final autopsy results are pending.

Due to the decomposition of Dodge's body, police said Dodge was identified via DNA comparison.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Det. Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-961-2378 or email at Jeremy.Kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.