Man, 36, injured after being shot by police Saturday in Junction City; KBI investigating

A man is in the hospital after being shot by police shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday in Junction City, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in a news release.

A woman called 911 around 5:15 p.m. to report that 36-year-old Carlton Solton, Jr. of Junction City was outside her home in the 700 block of west 11th Street waving a handgun and threatening her and another woman, Underwood said.

The KBI Crime Scene Response Team arrived to assist around 5:30 p.m.

Minutes after the initial 911 call, officers arrived and spotted Solton leaving the area on foot. Officers began chasing Solton and saw that he was armed with a gun, authorities said.

Officers say that they “heard gunshots coming from his direction, and observed him pointing the gun at them,” the release said.

Authorities allege one officer then fired at Solton, striking him multiple times, Underwood said.

Officers afterward rendered aid to Solton until he was taken by EMS to the Geary Community Hospital. He was later flown to the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he underwent surgery and is in the intensive care unit, the release said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The KBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Once the investigation has concluded, findings will be turned over to the Geary County attorney for review.