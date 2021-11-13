Man, 36, killed in Fort Worth shooting Friday morning

A man who was fatally shot Friday, was identified as a 36-year-old Fort Worth man, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Judd Street, in the Morningside neighborhood, Fort Worth police said.

Police found a gunshot victim at the scene, who was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jordan Carpenter, 36, of Fort Worth.

On Friday, police said they were looking for two possible suspects connected to the homicide. The investigation remains ongoing.