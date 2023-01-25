Man, 37, arrested, accused of raping teen girl at Broadway motel, Wichita police say

Wichita police have arrested a man accused of raping a child on Tuesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Authorities identified that man as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, who was booked on suspicion of two counts of rape of a victim under 14 years old, according to Macy.

The arrest stems from an investigation just after midnight on Tuesday at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway, the release read.

At around 12:20 a.m., a 36-year-old woman told officers that a 13-year-old girl was at the motel on Broadway with Gary. She accused Gary and the teen of having sexual relations, Macy said.

Officers arrived at the motel and found Gary and the teen. Both were taken to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.